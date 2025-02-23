Centricity Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978,136 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after acquiring an additional 711,253 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,833,000 after acquiring an additional 304,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 208,860 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 194,413 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $85.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

