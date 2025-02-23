Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 37,651 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PDEC opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

