VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Lifted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 341.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.25 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.