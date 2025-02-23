Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.4 %

JKHY stock opened at $171.13 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

