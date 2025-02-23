Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

