31,323 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of GNOV opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

