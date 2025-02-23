Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 287.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,203 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDV opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

