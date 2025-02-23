Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,902 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,982,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 586.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138,037 shares during the period. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,101,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $457.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

