Truist Financial Corp Makes New $6.61 Million Investment in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 219,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.63% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AFSM opened at $29.19 on Friday. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

