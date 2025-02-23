Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,787,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 149,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $283.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.24. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

