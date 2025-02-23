ING Groep NV Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.51 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.