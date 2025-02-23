ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 36,250 Everus (NYSE:ECG)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,611,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $16,241,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth $4,359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $3,472,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $3,167,000.

Everus Stock Down 6.3 %

ECG opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Everus

In related news, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

