South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith Sells 21,443 Shares

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $758,224.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,240 shares in the company, valued at $28,544,006.40. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $33.80 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $553.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

