Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,135 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,020. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,095 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

