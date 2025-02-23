ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.40.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.27%.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
