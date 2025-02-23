Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 6.1 %

DAL stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

