StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Down 5.3 %

CUTR stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cutera stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.82% of Cutera at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

