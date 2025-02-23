News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in News were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of News by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

News Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $32.30 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

