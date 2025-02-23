CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,815 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,650,151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,567,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,032,000 after buying an additional 915,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,035,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,313,000 after buying an additional 843,559 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,584,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after buying an additional 649,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,030,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,678,000 after buying an additional 598,373 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRBG

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,584,743.74. This represents a 48.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.