CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 18,360 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 690,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

