CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 18,360 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 690,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

