Gregg Brummer Sells 6,293 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSG opened at $230.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.91 and a 52 week high of $232.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.41.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

