Richard Brezski Sells 9,602 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
InterDigital Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ IDCC opened at $211.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.13. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $218.76.
InterDigital Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IDCC
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterDigital
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.