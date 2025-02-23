Insider Selling: SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) VP Sells $1,537,842.85 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.98. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,935,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SkyWest by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,641,000 after buying an additional 192,543 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,999.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 42.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 143,661 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, January 31st.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

