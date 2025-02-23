Insider Selling: SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) VP Sells $1,537,842.85 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SKYW opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.98. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, January 31st.
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
