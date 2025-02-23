TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TBI opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $189.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.42.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,523,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 441,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 406,405 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 852.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 381,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 341,136 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 158,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

