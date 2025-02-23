Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 3.5 %

CLWT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $1.94.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euro Tech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.