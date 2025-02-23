Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Up 3.5 %
CLWT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $1.94.
Euro Tech declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.