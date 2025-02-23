StockNews.com Upgrades Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $112.94 on Friday. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 31.47, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
