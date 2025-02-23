SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.51 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $755.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 25.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SecureWorks
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.