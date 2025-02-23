SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.51 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $755.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 25.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

About SecureWorks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in SecureWorks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

