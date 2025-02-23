Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PBT opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $515.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.70.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 25.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Basin Royalty Trust
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.