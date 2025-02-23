StockNews.com Upgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.4 %

DD opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $68.21 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 91.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

