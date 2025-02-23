iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of iCAD by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iCAD by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

