Plum Acquisition Corp, IV’s (NASDAQ:PLMKU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV’s (NASDAQ:PLMKU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 24th. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Plum Acquisition Corp, IV’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Plum Acquisition Corp, IV Price Performance
Shares of PLMKU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.74.
About Plum Acquisition Corp, IV
