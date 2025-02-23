Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) Insider Michael Probin Purchases 22,673 Shares

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Probin bought 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £12,016.69 ($15,182.17).

Baronsmead Venture Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Baronsmead Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 48.20 ($0.61) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.42. The firm has a market cap of £187.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.19. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.71).

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.53 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Baronsmead Venture Trust had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 75.56%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Increases Dividend

Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. Baronsmead Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.95%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

