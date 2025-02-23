Realty Income (O) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.14 on Friday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on O
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.