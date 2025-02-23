Realty Income (O) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.14 on Friday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

