Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 20.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) were down 20.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

