Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 38.5% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 38.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.02). Approximately 8,976,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Also, insider Dame Julia King purchased 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
