Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.18 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 66.49 ($0.84). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.84), with a volume of 154,051 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.
