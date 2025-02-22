Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as low as $10.94. Invesco High Income Trust II shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 34,019 shares changing hands.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLT. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

