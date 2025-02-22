Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as low as $10.94. Invesco High Income Trust II shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 34,019 shares changing hands.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.
Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Income Trust II
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.