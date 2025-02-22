Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

BATS:IVRA traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

