Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares changing hands.
Northern Frontier Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Northern Frontier Company Profile
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
