Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.39 ($6.13) and traded as high as GBX 499 ($6.30). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 495 ($6.25), with a volume of 546,206 shares traded.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £465.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 485.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 476.32.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

