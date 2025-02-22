Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

