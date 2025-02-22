Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.33 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.85). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.90), with a volume of 22,957 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The company has a market capitalization of £31.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.79.

Gear4music (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (5.90) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter. Gear4music had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gear4music will post 22.0105125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gear4music

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

