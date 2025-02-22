JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.41 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 113.80 ($1.44). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,736,097 shares.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.62.
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets
– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum
We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.
