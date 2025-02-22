Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). Approximately 8,299,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.71. The stock has a market cap of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
