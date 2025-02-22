Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.47. Evotec shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 44,607 shares traded.
Evotec Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.98.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Further Reading
