Image Scan (LON:IGE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Feb 22nd, 2025

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGEGet Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.93 ($0.04). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,743 shares traded.

Image Scan Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -344.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Image Scan (LON:IGEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.15 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Image Scan Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

Featured Stories

