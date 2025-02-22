North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,678.49 ($46.47) and traded as high as GBX 3,760 ($47.50). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,740 ($47.25), with a volume of 3,523 shares changing hands.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,677.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,841.87. The firm has a market cap of £497.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77.
About North Atlantic Smaller Cos
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT’) targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North Atlantic Smaller Cos
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.