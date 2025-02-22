North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,678.49 ($46.47) and traded as high as GBX 3,760 ($47.50). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,740 ($47.25), with a volume of 3,523 shares changing hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,677.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,841.87. The firm has a market cap of £497.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market.

