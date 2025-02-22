CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.61 ($3.41) and traded as low as GBX 241.50 ($3.05). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 4.34 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. CML Microsystems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.00%. On average, research analysts predict that CML Microsystems plc will post 9.3065693 EPS for the current year.

About CML Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.