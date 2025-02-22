Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.53 and traded as low as $149.94. Marubeni shares last traded at $150.86, with a volume of 11,049 shares trading hands.

Marubeni Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

