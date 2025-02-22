Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.24 and traded as low as $18.22. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 7,255 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRS

Stratus Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

The firm has a market cap of $151.93 million, a P/E ratio of 134.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 953,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.